KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announce two new additions to the team’s coaching staff.

The organization hired Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney and Infield Coach José Alguacil.

Sweeney, 48, spent the last five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, including the last three years as Bullpen Coach, according to the Royals. He also spent three years in Philadelphia’s player development system.

Sweeney played 4 seasons in MLB with Seattle and San Diego. He also played in Japan and Italy during his 18-year professional career.

Alguacil, 50, spent last season as a Minor League Infield Coordinator with the Washington Nationals. He also spent 15 years with the San Francisco Giants, serving in various roles, according to the Royals.

Alguacil played professionally as an infielder for nine seasons.

Both coaches join the Royals under Manager Matt Quatraro.

Alguacil fills the hole left when Eddie Rodriguez followed Pedro Grifol to the Chicago White Sox. The team also hired hitting coach Mike Tosar from the Royals this week.

