KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals, along with the Urban Youth Academy and the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting Fall Bash 2023.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12-3 p.m. at the Urban Youth Academy.

It will feature a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, free food boxes from Harvesters, flu shots by the University of Kansas Health System, food trucks, free hygiene bags and more.

All ages are welcome and there will also be a trunk-or-treat for kids and an opportunity to meet with educational services offered to area youth and adults.

There is also a softball tournament allowing small and large businesses to come together for friendly competition.

The event is free to the public.