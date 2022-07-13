KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will have a different lineup to manage when the team travels to Toronto to play the Blue Jays this weekend.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said 10 players will not make the trip due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement in place to enter the country.

The players who are not fully vaccinated and will stay behind are as follows:

2B Whit Merrifield

1B Hunter Dozier

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Andrew Benintendi

OF Kyle Isbel

C Cam Gallagher

C MJ Melendez

RHP Brad Keller

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Dylan Coleman

They’ll be placed on the restricted list, which means they won’t be paid and won’t accrue MLB service time.

The vaccination requirement takes out most of the everyday Royals starting lineup, however, Singer started Wednesday’s game, and likely wouldn’t get to pitch this weekend. If the Royals proceed with the current rotation, Keller wouldn’t have been scheduled to start until Sunday, the final game of the 4-game series.

The Royals need to make a flurry of moves, and must do something about a catcher. With Salvador Perez still on the injured list, and Gallagher and Melendez not able to make the trip, the Royals only have Sebastian Rivero on the 40-man roster.

Add in Benintendi, Isbel, Merrifield and Dozier, and the team is lacking position players.

Matheny said the Royals plan to announce replacement players for the series and a new rotation Thursday.

