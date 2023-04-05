KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ new manager is already out with COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday that manager Matt Quatraro has tested positive for coronavirus.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover will serve as interim manager until Quatraro returns to the team.

A spokesperson for the Royals said Quatraro “is home and on the mend. He feels good. He will be out for the next few days and we will reevaluate next week.”

The team signed Quatraro in the offseason after parting ways with former manager Mike Matheny. He has led the team to a 1-4 start so far this season.

The Royals are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.