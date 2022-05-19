KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor is out of the team’s lineup, at least for a few games.

He was scratched from the club’s starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said after the game that Taylor had been pulled due to MLB’s COVID-19 protocols for contact tracing. The team did not say whether Taylor had been tested for the virus.

Taylor was in the Royals lineup and played both of Tuesday’s doubleheader games against the White Sox.

The Royals selected Dairon Blanco from Triple-A Omaha to add to the roster during Taylor’s absence.

