KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will not be playing in the 2022 postseason after being officially eliminated from contention.

The season provided many prospects with their opportunity to shine under the bright lights and give fans hope for the future.

Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinny Pasquantino, and more donned the Royals uniform for their first season while the likes of Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield departed for other clubs.

Since winning the 2015 World Series, the Royals have not qualified for the post season and will now have to wait until next season to try and break that streak.

According to Playoff Magic, as of September 15, the Royals are joined by the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics as clubs eliminated from the playoffs.

The Royals will enter the offseason when they close out their 2022 campaign on October 5 on the road against the Cleveland Guardians.