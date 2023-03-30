KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are ready for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium, and so are fans.

The boys in blue start the season with a lot of young talent on the roster, but turn to veteran pitcher Zack Greinke to handle opening day duties.

Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, and Vinnie Pasquantino, look to build on successes of last season.

The game against the Minnesota Twins starts at 3:10 p.m.

Starting Lineup

SS Witt Jr. RF Melendez C Perez 1B Pasquantino DH Reyes 2B Massey 3B Dozier CF Isbel LF Olivares

How to Watch

Fans who aren’t at Kauffman Stadium for the Opening Day game can watch it on Bally Sports Kansas City, keep in mind that some service providers may black out the channel.

The game is also available to stream on MLB.TV, and fuboTV.

The game is also available on SiriusXM and on the Royals Radio Network, which is 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.