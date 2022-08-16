KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was handed a three-game suspensions and a fine for an incident involving a fan on the road against the Chicago White Sox on August 2.

Garrett’s suspension comes from an incident where he threw his drink on a White Sox fan who leaned over the dugout to yell at Garrett.

After the incident, Garrett apologized to the fan and sent a jersey to him and his son. He also issued a public apology on social media.

I owe the fan from last nights incident an apology. I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is apart of todays game. I hope he can forigve me. With that being said, I’m a human that makes mistakes. I will continue to grow and learn from any and all mistake I make and appreciate everyone’s support while doing so. Again, I sincerely apologize to last nights fan and all fans who were around. This is a beautiful game that we share, as fans and as players. let’s continue to cherish our beautiful game together @Amir_Garrett

Garrett is appealing the suspension that was set to begin on August 15, thus it will not begin until the appeal process is complete.