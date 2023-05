KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals place infielder Nicky Lopez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30.

The Royals confirm Lopez is suffering from appendicitis.

The Royals called up Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha to fill Lopez’ roster spot.

Kansas City returns to Kauffman Stadium Tuesday evening to host the Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

The team will play 10 games at home before leaving for its next road trip.

The Royals were 7-21 in April.