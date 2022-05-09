KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals placed outfielder Edward Olivares on the 10-Day injured list after he exited game one of Sunday’s doubleheader with a quad strain.

According to reports, Olivares felt a pull while running for a flu ball in the bottom of the second inning. In the top of the third, Olivares ran for an RBI-single and was seen limping to the bag in frustration before being pulled from the game.

In a corresponding move, catcher Sebastian Rivero was recalled.

Olivares joins Carlos Santana, Cam Gallagher, Jake Brentz, Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day/15-day Injured list.

After splitting the double-header on Sunday, the Royals and Orioles will play game three on Monday at 11:05 a.m.