KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening Day is just around the corner, and the Royals want to see how much spirit Kansas City has.

What better way than a spirit week? And it’s not just for kids. The team is planning a week of activities for all Royals fans.

Starting Monday, the Royals are asking fans to share their photos from spirit week using #BringOutTheBlue.

And schools that participate can share their photos on Twitter to be entered for a chance to win a pizza party for the entire school. Schools should use #BringOutTheBlue and #Contest with their tweets.

Here’s the spirit week lineup:

Monday: Dress Like Royalty — Wear your favorite Royals player’s gear

Dress Like Royalty — Wear your favorite Royals player’s gear Tuesday: Hat Day — Grab a hat because “you can’t have baseball without the cap,” the Royals say

Hat Day — Grab a hat because “you can’t have baseball without the cap,” the Royals say Wednesday: Suit Up Day — Show off the team you play for; wear your little league or club team jersey/uniform

Suit Up Day — Show off the team you play for; wear your little league or club team jersey/uniform Thursday: Bring Out the Blue — It’s Opening Day! Dress in all blue; wear your Royals shirt and show your pride

The Royals also have more fun planned across the Kansas City metro and at Kauffman Stadium leading up to Opening Day.

On Wednesday, the Royals are holding a workout day at The K from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free event will give all fans a chance to watch the boys in blue practice before the season kicks off. There will be a live DJ and limited concessions, plus the retail store will be open.

Although the workout and parking are free, fans still need a ticket to get in. Get a ticket here.

Then Wednesday night, the Kansas City skyline will be lit blue. Other buildings, like the Kauffman Center and Crown Center, will also be showing off their Royals spirit.

On Thursday, it’s time for Opening Day. Even if you’re not headed to the game, you can still tailgate and support a good cause.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, every Price Chopper will be offering a hot dog meal for just $5, and all proceeds will benefit Royals Charities and support Harvesters.

Each meal also comes with a 20% off coupon to purchase future Royals tickets. The team said some fans will find even more savings.

If you want to start celebrating Opening Day even earlier, the Royals will bring the party to the Price Chopper, located at 4950 Roe Blvd. in Roeland Park, starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Sluggerrr will be in attendance, as well as Royals alumni, KCrew and more.