Kansas City Royals receive philanthropic excellence award for pandemic recovery efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball awarded the Kansas City Royals with the Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence for the efforts in using the Urban Youth Academy as a community resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you, @MLB, for recognizing our effort to utilize our Urban Youth Academy as a community resource to provide educational support for youth and access to voting and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Royals used the academy, located in the historic 18th & Vine District, as a resource for students to have in-person distance learning, summer learning programs and offered online STEM programs.

The Urban Youth Academy was also used as a center for voting and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“Their efforts provide a model on how organizations can make a meaningful impact in under-served areas that were the most negatively affected by the pandemic,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said. “I am especially thankful for their support of the 18th & Vine District, a special place for our sport that houses both the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Royals Urban Youth Academy. Philanthropy is a cornerstone of baseball’s connections to our communities. I commend the Royals and all our Clubs for all that they do year-round to give back to those most in need.”

The Royals’ efforts hosted more than 1,300 voters and distributed 4,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the club’s efforts helped raise funds to provide more than 500,000 meals and 17 grants to nonprofit organization.

“Our entire organization is humbled by this award, especially as all 30 MLB clubs do impactful work in our communities,” John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals, said. “I am grateful for the commitment and passion of our associates, and am inspired by their resiliency. There is much more to do. The work continues, with gratitude for the opportunity to support the region we love.”

The Kansas City Royals were chosen by a panel of voters from a list of 9 finalists including the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.