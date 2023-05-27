KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have cut a player that fans have discussed all season.

After being designated for assignment on Monday, the Royals released third baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier on Saturday.

Dozier batted .183 with two homers and nine RBIs in 29 games this year. The 31-year-old is in the third season of a four-year, $25 million extension. He is still owed $7.25 million in 2023 and the $9 million he’s owed in 2024.

“It was an extremely tough decision based on who he is as a person, as a teammate, as a worker,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said earlier this week. “We think the world of him as a person.”

Dozier has spent his seven-year big league career wit the Royals and batted .238/.305/.420 in his career with 73 homers and 235 RBIs in 594 games.

His best season was in 2019 with 26 homers, an MLB-leading 10 triples and 84 RBIs.