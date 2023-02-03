KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will provide fans with a Throwback Thursday thrill on Opening Day.

The Royals announced Friday the team would wear full power blue uniforms when it hosts the Minnesota Twins on March 30 at Kauffman Stadium.

The all blue uniforms were a staple for the Royals when they played games on the road between 1973-1991. The power blue jerseys returned in 2008 as an alternative for the team to wear at home.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now available at Royals.com/tickets.

The Royals also announced Friday that pitcher Zack Greinke will be at Royals Rally Friday before the team leave for Spring Training.