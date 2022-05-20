KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez is heading to Omaha in a series of roster moves for the team.

Right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños was placed on the injured list, and Adalberto Mondesi (who is recovering from a torn ACL) was placed on the 60-day injured list as well.

Right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock has been recalled from the Royals’ AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, and left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin has been selected from Omaha as well.

Fans have been critical of Hernandez’s start this season. In seven starts, he’s 0-3 with a 9.10 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched.

Royals brass are hoping to get a pitching boost going into this next series against the Minnesota Twins.