KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are bringing some All-Star experience to the bullpen ahead of the season.

On Friday, the club announced the signing of relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman; he joins the club on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old pitcher known for throwing fastballs as hard as 105 mph spent the last six years with the New York Yankees.

He was limited to just 43 appearances with the Yankees in 2022 and missed a total of eight weeks over two separate stints on the injured list.

The seven-time All-Star was an All-Star as recently as 2021, when he saved 30 games for the Yankees, recorded a 3.36 ERA (21 ER in 56.1 IP) and 97 strikeouts (15.5 K/9).

He is one of 13 pitchers in Major League history to record at least 1,000 strikeouts as a relief pitcher, and his 315 career saves rank 24th all-time and 3rd among active pitchers.

Chapman is also one of 14 pitchers, to record at least eight 30-save seasons. Chapman is the only pitcher in Major League history to record at least four seasons of at least 30 saves and 100 strikeouts, something he did in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15.

The Cuban Missile also recently made news by joining Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Chapman is a 13-year Major League veteran having spent time with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-15), the Chicago Cubs (2016) and the Yankees (2016, 2017-22).