KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be hitting the regional and national airwaves in 2023.

The Royals will have five games on FOX programming, and two of them will be right here on FOX4.

The following games will air on FOX4:

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Royals — Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals @ Royals — Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

These games will air on Fox Sports 1:

Royals @ Miami Marlins — Monday, June 5, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels @ Royals — Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Royals — Monday, August 28, 8 p.m.

Kansas City will also have two “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+:

Royals @ Milwaukee Brewers — Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Royals @ Baltimore Orioles — Friday, June 9, 6 p.m.

There are slots open for more FOX4 games later in the season that have not been determined yet.

The Royals look to build off the rookie years of a few of their key prospects they called up last year such as Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez.

Veteran catcher Salvador Perez is the leader of the pack, and the main concern for him is a healthy season full of appearances while first-year manager Matt Quatraro leads the team.

Opening Day for the Royals is at home on March 30 when they host the Minnesota Twins.