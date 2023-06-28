KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer will be recognized for saving the life of a boy.

The Kansas City Royals and Blue Cross and Blue Shield will honor Officer Matt DeLoux before Friday night’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

DeLoux is also scheduled to throw out the first pitch before the Royals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He will receive the Answering the Call Award, presented by Blue KC. The honor recognizes first responders who go above and beyond to answer the call.

That’s exactly what the Royals credit DeLoux with doing during a game in May.

DeLoux said he took the day off from the police department to take his son to an afternoon Royals game. They joined thousands of other kids and teachers at the stadium for a fun afternoon.

He said he and his son were in the parking lot during lunch when another child ran over and grabbed his arm.

“I looked over and noticed he was in distress. He wasn’t making any noise,” DeLoux said to FOX4’s Sean McDowell the following day.

DeLoux said he knew the child was choking, but wanted to avoid the Heimlich maneuver because he feared he would injure the child. Instead, DeLoux said he put his arm across the boy’s diaphragm, bent him over and hit his back.

“I just bent him over and gave him taps on the back pretty hard. I put my arm across his diaphragm to kind of aid and give that extra force,”DeLoux said.

DeLoux said it took a minute to dislodge the chocolate bar stuck in the child’s throat.

The Kansas City Police Department said DeLoux saved his son’s life several years ago when he also choked on food.