KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made another trade right before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Royals sent catcher Cam Gallagher to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Brent Rooker.

Gallagher is a former second round pick who has played off and on with Kansas City for the last six seasons, backing up star catcher Salvador Perez.

This summer he and Perez were on the injured list at the same time for a stint, which led to the Royals call up then-prospect MJ Melendez.

He then returned to the lineup, only to move to the restricted list as one of 10 Royals players who could not travel to Canada for a series against the Blue Jays because he’s not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Upon his return, he and Melendez split catching duties until Perez returned to the plate last week. But with three catchers in the lineup, the Royals needed to make roster moves.

Rooker is a former first-round pick by the Minnesota Twins. He has appeared in just two games this season with the Padres, but had a .201 average with nine home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year.

The Royals made another big trade just before the deadline Tuesday, sending second baseman Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays. In that deal, Kansas City will receive prospect Samad Taylor and pitcher Max Castillo.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.