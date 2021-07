DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals breaks out of the batters box but is thrown out at first base during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Royals defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) – NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Kelvin Gutierrez #19 of the Kansas City Royals throws to first base during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded Alcides Escobar and Kelvin Gutierrez in exchange for cash considerations.

Escobar is headed to the Washington Nationals and Gutierrez will play for the Baltimore Orioles.

Esky is on the move to Washington and @j_montgomery21 has nothing but praise for all he's done in a Royals uniform: "It's been very rewarding to see a guy overachieve like Alcides Escobar did."



Since re-signing with the Royals in May, Escobar has played at Triple-A side Omaha Storm Chasers.

Gutierrez has been assigned to the Norfolk Tides in Triple-A by the Orioles.

