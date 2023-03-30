KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady to the Atlanta Braves.

The Royals announced the trade just hours before opening the 2023 MLB season at home against the Twins Thursday.

The Royals selected Lovelady, 27, in the 10th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. He spent his entire professional career with the Royals organization.

Lovelady made his Major League debut in 2019, but struggled with injuries, pitching 34 innings over the last three seasons.

The Royals will receive cash considerations in the trade.