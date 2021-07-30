Kansas City Royals trade slugger Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves, reports say.

The Royals seem to have worked this deal in right before Friday afternoon’s 3 p.m. MLB trade deadline. MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman was the first to report the news. The Royals confirmed the news shortly after.

The Royals will get minor league right-handed pitcher Kaley Kalich in exchange. He’ll be headed to the Royals A+ team in the Quad Cities.

Soler joined an impressive club earlier this season when he scored his 100th career home run.

He was trapped in a long slump for most of the season, with just a .192 batting average. But he’s banked 13 homers in 2021 after going on a bit of a power-hitting surge recently.

Still, his most impressive season by far was 2019 when he made franchise history, smashing the Mike Moustakas’ single-season home run record with 48 dingers.

Kalich was Atlanta’s fourth-round selection in 2019 out of Texas A&M University. The 23-year-old has spent the 2021 season with in A+ ball, pitching to a 3.26 ERA over 20 appearances and has recorded 35 strikeouts. He’s gone 5-for-5 in his save opportunities this season.

The news of Soler’s trade comes one day after the Royals also traded longtime pitcher Danny Duffy and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a to-be-named player.

Kansas City placed Duffy, who’s spent his entire career with the Royals organization, on the injured list on July 20. He could be sidelined up to a month, but would return for the stretch run in September and playoffs if his recovery goes according to schedule.