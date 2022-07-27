KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday they are trading All-Star and reigning Rawlings Gold Glove outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees.

In return for Benintendi, the Royals are acquiring three pitchers: right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way and left-handed pitcher TJ Sikkema.

All three prospects come from High-A Hudson Valley. Champlain is a 23-year-old prospect who holds a 4.30 ERA in 73.1 innings pitches with 80 strikeouts in 15 starts. Way holds a 3.73 ERA in 72.1 innings with 94 strikeouts to just 19 walks. Sikkema owns a 2.48 ERA with 54 strikeouts and nine walks in 11 appearances.

The Royals now have 39 players on the Major League Reserve List and 25 on the active Major League roster and will announce a corresponding move tomorrow. Way and Sikkema will be assigned to High-A Quad Cities, and Champlain will be assigned to Low-A Columbia.

Benintendi represented the Royals in the All-Star game in Los Angeles last week and is batting .320 in 93 games this season, good for fifth in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Benintendi played college baseball at the University of Arkansas before he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft.