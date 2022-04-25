KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have joined several other franchises in Major League Baseball in releasing the latest edition of the City Connect jerseys.

The hat was released last week, but now, the full ensemble will soon be on display at Kauffman Stadium and be available for purchase at the team shop.

KANSAS CITY, MO- Mar 22: Photo from the Kansas City Royals Nike City Connect Jersey Shoot in the field tunnel at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday March 22, 2022, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

The City Connect Series is a collaboration between the MLB and Nike that focuses on a team’s connection to their city.

It’s not just jerseys! The series will include t-shirts, socks, sweatshirts and more to give fans a new look they can wear to connect with the Royals.

The City Connect apparel will be available starting Monday at the fan shop inside Kauffman Stadium and online.

The Royals will wear the City Connect uniforms for the first time on Friday and throughout the series against the New York Yankees, as well as the two game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Throughout the rest of the season, the ball club will wear the new look on Friday home games.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and Game 2 on Saturday will start at 6:10 p.m. For Saturday’s game, the Royals will host an event at the Power and Light District where fans can shop the latest gear and watch Game 2.