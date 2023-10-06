KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hole-in-one on the baseball diamond? That’s correct.

The Kansas City Royals have partnered with Stadiumlinks to turn Kauffman Stadium into a custom-designed, nine-hole golf course on Oct. 6 and 7.

You can book groups in increments of two or four players. The course includes nine tee boxes throughout the seating bowl with corresponding target greens on the field.

For even more perks, you can purchase the VIP Package during your tee time booking. That package includes:

Private access to VIP Practice Range

Admission into VIP Lounge with premium amenities

Complimentary food and beverage items

Tickets to our Chipping Challenge and Putting Challenge

Pricing starts at 84$. For more information, you can click here.