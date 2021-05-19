Kauffman Stadium welcomes back centerfielder Lorenzo Cain with standing ovation

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 18: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers tips his helmet to former teammates and the crowd before batting against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 18: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers tips his helmet to former teammates and the crowd before batting against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Monday, but the victory was not the only thing that got fans on their feet.

Former Royals centerfielder Lorenzo Cain made his way back to Kansas City and received a standing ovation by Royals fans as he stepped up to the plate second in the batting order at the top of the first inning.

Cain received the applause by tipping his cap to the fans he called his own for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

A member of the 2015 World Series Championship team, Cain became a fan favorite for his friendship with Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who was not behind the plate Monday as he nurses a sore groin.

In his eight years in Kansas City, Cain held a .289 batting average, hit 56 home runs (29th in franchise history; tied with Ed Kirkpatrick), 308 RBIs and 120 stolen bases (12th in franchise history; tied with U L Washington).

Cain earn 2105 MLB All-Star honors and was the 2014 ALCS MVP.

The Royals now sit at 19-22 and will play the final game of the two game series versus Milwaukee on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers come to Kauffman for a three game series starting on Friday.