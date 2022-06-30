KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local musician is gearing up to throw the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium when the Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians on July 8.

Kevin Morby, a singer-songwriter who grew up in the Kansas City metro, tweeted a request to the Royals, asking that if he gets enough likes on his tweet, that they allow him to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

If enough people like this tweet will the @Royals please let me throw out the first pitch? Thanks in advance @kevinmorby

The club obliged and said he needed to earn 1,738 likes. The reason for the number? Presumably due to the significance of the number during the Royals’ World Series run in 2015.

1,738 likes and it’s a deal @Royals

During that time, “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap was at the peak of it’s popularity and one of the first things heard in the song is “1738” in reference to a Remy Martin Cognac. Fetty Wap and his crew also call themselves the Remy Boyz.

The Royals used it as an unofficial anthem with the likes of Lorenzo Cain using it as his walk-up song. Players would constantly drop references to “1738” in post-game press conferences and interviews.

It didn’t take long for Morby to collect 1,738 likes and on that same day, the Royals reached on to the musician and set a date.

Deal’s a deal! Send us a DM and we’ll get this worked out! @Royals

On June 29, Morby posted a follow up video, with him on a grass field throwing a ball to a squatting friend who played the catcher role.

Getting ready for July 8th when I will be throwing out the first pitch for the @Royals @kevinmorby

On July 8, Morby will step to the mound to kick off the start of the game and at the conclusion of the matchup, fans can wait around to see a fireworks show.