KC Royals’ Keller, O’Hearn test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Keller, who is 24, said in a statement he was devastated when he heard the news from the team’s head athletic trainer.

“I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation,” he said.

Keller said he is experiencing minor symptoms that “remind me more of an allergy attack,” but otherwise feels good and has had no other symptoms, including cough or fever.

He said he’ll work with the Royals training staff and hopes to be back to workouts as soon as possible.

Keller is in his third season with the Royals after joining the team in December 2017.

Like Keller, O’Hearn was shocked about his test result. He is asymptomatic and feels fine physically, he said in a statement.

“It’s been a really tough summer waiting for the season to start and to have a setback like this, albeit hopefully a brief one, just makes me that much hungrier,” O’Hearn said.

He will also go into quarantine but said he plans to work out at home under direction from the Royals medical staff until he’s cleared to rejoin the team.

“If this could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” the 26-year-old said. “So it really is important for everybody to pay attention to their surroundings and don’t assume that you’re not vulnerable because everyone is.”

Last year was O’Hearn’s second season with the Royals.

They’re not the first Royals to test positive for COVID-19. The team announced on July 4 that catcher Salvador Perez tested positive for the virus.

He’s asymptomatic and staying at his Kansas City home. He said his family is safe and he feels good.

On Saturday, Royals Manager Mike Matheny also announced he had previously contracted the virus after experiencing symptoms and has since recovered.

The Royals are in summer camp right now, a second attempt at spring training after workouts were canceled in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas City is practicing at Kauffman Stadium instead of traveling to Surprise, Arizona, though.

In just over two weeks, the team will kick off its shortened season on July 24 in Cleveland. The Royals will have their home opener, in a stadium without fans, on July 31 against the Chicago White Sox.

In all, they’ll play 60 games in just 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.

