KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor is a Gold Glove finalist.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards honor the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League, as voted by Major League managers and coaches.

Taylor appeared in 124 games this season with Kansas City and recorded a .990 fielding percentage as a center fielder.

This is the third season in which Taylor has been a finalist for the award. He was also nominated following 2017 with the Washington Nationals, and in 2021, when he won his first Gold Glove Award as a member of the Royals.

Also to note, left fielder Andrew Benintendi is also a finalists for a Gold Glove. He played in 93 games with the Royals before being traded to the Yankees on July 27.

Since 2011, Kansas City’s 20 Rawlings Gold Glove winners are the most in the Major Leagues, and the Royals have had at least one winner in each of the last 11 seasons, which is the longest active streak in baseball.

Gold Glove Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. CT during a special addition of “Baseball Tonight,” which will air prior to Game 4 of the World Series.

