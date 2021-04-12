KC Royals rank near bottom in two lists of MLB teams’ values

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A general view of Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, as it sits empty. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals rank third from last in two separate rankings of the values of Major League Baseball teams.

The Royals rank 28th out of the 30 MLB teams on Forbes’ annual ranking. Forbes values the Royals at $1.06 billion, slightly more than the Tampa Bay Rays at $1.055 billion and the Miami Marlins at $990 million. The magazine puts the Royals’ revenue at $109 million and estimates an operating loss of $37 million.

The Royals’ value is a bit higher in a new ranking by Sportico, but still come in 28th. Sportico estimates the value of the Royals team at $1.1 billion, along with another $50 million in team-related businesses and real estate.

That puts the Royals a hair ahead of the Rays, valued at $1.14 billion and the Marlins at $1.12 billion, with team-related businesses and real estate included.

The New York Yankees top both lists, with Forbes valuing the team at $5.25 billion and Sportico assigning the team a total value of $6.75 billion, including $1.16 billion (or the equivalent of the Royals) in team-related businesses and real estate.