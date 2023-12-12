KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Jackson County lawmaker is worried the Kansas City Royals could leave not just Kansas City but the entire metro if voters don’t approve a sales tax extension.

That was one possibility Abarca brought up in an interview with FOX4 before his town hall Tuesday evening at the Fowling Warehouse.

Abarca’s concerned about the Royals’ future if Jackson County voters don’t get to vote on an extension of the 3/8ths cent sales tax. It currently goes to improvements already made to Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

Front office staff with the Royals have already said money from a sales tax extension would go to helping pay for a new stadium they want, away from the Truman Sports Complex.

“If you’re in Independence and you’ve gone to Kauffman for 30, 40 years, your opinion likely’s going to be the same,” Abarca said.

“If I offer some alternative thought as to what the impact of that could mean, maybe that changes their mind right? So I think it’s going to be interesting to see if there’s anybody who moves from tonight’s discussion.”

Abarca was part of a closed-door meeting Dec. 6 at the Jackson County Courthouse with Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman, the rest of the legislature, and Jackson County Democratic Executive Frank White.

“You’re forcing a private business to stay in a place that they vocally have said they don’t want to be in, right?” Abarca said of the Royals. “So you can have Kauffman, but maybe that means you have Kauffman until 2031, and then you still have the outcome of a Royals move, so what is the give here?”

“Outside of Jackson County, outside of the state,” he continued when asked if he meant the Royals could look to move their stadium outside of Jackson County.

“I mean I think people are starting to settle with, ‘Well, oh maybe they’ll go to North Kansas City.’ Well maybe they won’t. Maybe they’ll go to Nashville? And then you have no Royals. You have the Nashville All-Stars. Maybe that is the alternative in 2032.

“I think those are the things we need to start thinking about and the facts we need to consider before making our opinions.”

Abarca may have to win over voters like Independence resident Terrie Williams, who was at the Truman Courthouse on Tuesday.

“I think a lot of Jackson County residents are against it going downtown,” Williams said about the Royals’ stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan was also a part of Wednesday’s closed-door meeting at the Jackson County Courthouse. Neither team would comment on what was discussed.

Earlier in the day, though, a source close to the situation told FOX4 the teams are willing to compromise to get a question on the April 2024 ballot in Jackson County.

“Oh no,” Williams said when asked whether she wanted the Royals to build their new stadium downtown. “I have been to their games, and where they’re at, it’s easy to get into, easy to get out. You don’t have to deal with the traffic mess going downtown.”

The Kansas City Royals would not comment on Abarca’s remarks Tuesday.