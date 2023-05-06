KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A legendary Kansas City Royal has officially called an end to a storybook career.

Lorenzo Cain was honored by the Kansas City Royals today as he signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the team.

A ceremony was held for the former speedy centerfielder before the Royals’ matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Cain was very emotional when he addressed the crowd during the heartfelt moment.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be this hard” Cain said. “To all the fans out there, I really appreciate you guys showing up. All I’ve ever tried to do in life is just be a positive impact on somebody’s life and sometimes that’s by simply doing that with a smile and I tried to do that throughout my entire career, and with everybody showing up here today, I know I completed my task.”

“I’m so proud to know that I’ll always be ‘Forever Royal,'” Cain said as he closed out his speech.

He was also presented with a gold cane by his World Series teammate and catcher Salvador Perez, the only player left from the championship squad.

LoCain has a lengthy resume and list of iconic moments in a Royals’ uniform, including when he scored from first base in Game 6 of the ALCS on an Eric Hosmer single in the 8th inning, which would end up being the game-winning run.

He also won the 2014 ALCS MVP, was a two-time All-Star, 2019 Gold Glove Award Winner and 2015 World Series champion. He spent 13 seasons in the MLB, playing with the Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Cain, known for his speed and defensive ability, retires as one of the best and most beloved players in franchise history, leaving an everlasting mark among Royals fans.