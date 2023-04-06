KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the greatest figures in Kansas City Royals history will receive his flowers in a month.

Before the Royals play the Oakland Athletics on May 6, there will be an on-field celebration of the retirement of former Royals outfielder, Lorenzo Cain, who will sign a 1-day contract to finish his career with the Royals.

The 13-year Major League Baseball veteran joined the Royals via trade in December 2010 from the Milwaukee Brewers and played an instrumental role in the franchise’s World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.

Across seven seasons with the Royals from 2011-17, Cain played in 713 games, scored 383 runs, collected 765 hits, 140 doubles, 21 triples, 56 home runs, 308 RBI, 120 stolen bases and 195 walks while posting a .289 batting average, .342 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging % (.763 OPS).

Cain finished his career with 1,171 games played, 626 runs scored, 1,220 hits, 225 doubles, 24 triples, 87 home runs, 454 RBI, 190 stolen bases, 362 walks and a .283/.343/.407 slashline (.749 OPS).