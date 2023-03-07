KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Royals’ biggest stars in recent years is retiring after 13 seasons, and he’s returning to Kansas City to make it official.

Former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain told The Athletic he’s retiring. A spokesperson for the Royals confirmed there are plans in the works for a ceremony this year.

“I went to some All-Star Games, won a championship with some great teammates in Kansas City,” he told the publication. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a blast. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

Cain is fondly remembered for helping Kansas City win two American League pennants and the 2015 World Series. The center fielder played for the Royals for seven seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He scored the decisive run in the 2015 American League Championship Series, running all the way from first base on Eric Hosmer’s hit down the right-field line. Cain also had a three-run double in the clinching game of the 2015 World Series, giving the Royals their first title in 30 years.

Cain was a 2015 American League All-Star and finished third in MVP voting in 2015, joining George Brett as the only Royal to win a World Series and finish in the top three of MVP.

After his time in Kansas City, Cain signed with Brewers once again on a five-year, $80 million contract. There, he was named a 2018 National League All-Star, finished seventh in National League MVP voting and reached the National League Championship Series with Milwaukee.

But in 2022, the Brewers designated him for assignment on the day he reached 10 years of service time, a major achievement, and he then became a free agent.

Cain told The Athletic there was interest from other teams, but his three sons told him they were ready for him to be done.

Although he finished his season in Milwaukee, Cain said he’ll return to Kauffman Stadium this summer for a formal retirement ceremony as a Royal. A Royals spokesperson said details of the event haven’t been finalized yet.

Just last week, Cain was named to the 2023 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted in April. Royals general manager JJ Picollo hinted another Hall of Fame could be in Cain’s future.

“He’s going to be a Royal Hall of Famer,” Picollo told The Athletic. “Just the times that he rose to the occasion speaks volumes about what type of competitor he was.”