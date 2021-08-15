Merrifield makes history for Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield watches from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals may have lost 9-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday night, but as Whit Merrifield took to the plate in the 7th inning and the game was deemed official, he made franchise history for most consecutive games played.

Merrifield played in consecutive game No. 422, one more than former teammate Alcides Escobar (421) who currently plays with the Washington Nationals.

“Hey Whit, congratulations man on breaking my record. Keep going. Keep doing what you’re doing. I love you, and keep working harder,” Esky said.

Merrifield was drafted by the Royals in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He debuted for the team in May 2016.

The two-time All-Star (2019, 2021) has a batting average of .272 this season and an on-base percentage of .319.

