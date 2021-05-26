Merrifield, Soler featured in Royals first bobblehead nights of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first 15,000 fans in Kauffman Stadium on June 4 and June 5 will be gifted a Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield bobblehead respectively.

The Thursday and Friday home matchups with the Minnesota Twins will be the first two of five bobblehead promo nights for the 2021 regular season.

By then, Kauffman Stadium will be operating at full capacity with masks not required for fully vaccinated guests.

On June 4, the “Soler Power” bobblehead will feature Soler in full swinging motion wearing sun glasses. The game is also “Buck Night”, with hot dogs being a dollar and will include Summer Fireworks.

Merrifield’s edition of the bobblehead includes a crown on top of his head and includes an actual hit counter.

Three more bobblehead nights are coming to Kauffman.

Bull-Dozier – Hunter Dozier driving an actual bulldozer

Alex Gordon Golden Glove

Royals Hall of Fame series Whitey Herzog

Tickets can be purchased on the Royals website and include information about all promotions for each game.