KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have added some familiar faces to their broadcast team this season.

Royals legend Mike Sweeney and World Series Champion Jeremy Guthrie will be on select pregame and postgame shows on Bally Sports Kansas City, and they will have appearances in the booth.

They also will call games on Royals Radio. Sweeney and Guthrie were both ecstatic about the opportunity.

“To join an already incredible team, and to do it with guys I love being around, and most importantly for the team I have loved since I was 17 years old and the Kansas City Royals drafted me, it’s a dream come true,” Sweeney said.

“Above all, I just appreciate the opportunity the Royals and Bally Sports are giving me, to be able to join a really great team and learn from amazing people,” Guthrie said.

Sweeney played 13 of his 16 with Kansas City and was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in 2015.

Guthrie pitched with the Royals from 2012-15. He won a World Series with the team in 2015.

Guthrie also led the Royals in wins in 2013.

The pair will join Denny Matthews, Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Jeff Montgomery, Joel Goldberg and Steve Stewart.

“Like all Royals fans, I have great memories of Mike’s Hall of Fame Royals career and Jeremy’s contributions to our World Series Championship in 2015. And like all Royals fans, I’m excited to have them contribute to an already beloved broadcast team,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said.

The pair will start their broadcast career during Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.