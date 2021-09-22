Missouri native Dylan Coleman makes MLB debut for Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: Dylan Coleman #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Potosi native and former Missouri State Bear pitcher Dylan Coleman made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night in Cleveland against the Indians.

Coleman, who first got the word that he was being called up on Saturday, and pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Kansas City’s 4-1 loss.

Dylan Coleman fires it 💯 mph and starts off his big-league career with a scoreless inning.



Stream: Bally Sports app#Royals pic.twitter.com/lWtu6lscFd — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 22, 2021

But watch what happens AFTER the flyout to former Cardinals prospect Oscar Mercado. First baseman Carlos Santana throws the ball into the stands for a fan, only to immediately realize the ball was going to be something Coleman would cherish.

Love to see it! Whit Merrifield gives one baseball fan a bat in exchange for the baseball used for Dylan Coleman's final out in his MLB debut.



Stream: Bally Sports app#Royals pic.twitter.com/lPeZ8ODEBM — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 22, 2021

Afterward, Coleman told reporters about how special it was for his family to be there to watch his debut.

Dylan Coleman fired a scoreless first inning in his MLB debut with family on hand: "They weren't going to miss it. All the time they put in, and the time I put in, we can enjoy it together. It was good to have them here."

There’s another Cardinals connection to this story. Coleman was obtained by the Royals in exchange for former Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal.