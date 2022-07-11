KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year’s Kansas City Royals rookie class keeps making milestones.

MJ Melendez will make history in the back half of the Royals doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers on Monday by being the first starting catcher to bat leadoff in team history.

Melendez has flashed some of his power and throwing ability from behind the plate in his 58 games while filling in for the injured Salvador Perez.

Melendez is batting .215 with 43 hits and nine home runs and 24 RBIs.

The second game of the Royals doubleheader begins at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.