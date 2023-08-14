KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will welcome Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Kansas City on Wednesday.

Manfred will be joined by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman.

He will give an update on the state of the game and will speak about how new ballparks and the districts surrounding them have made an impact on their local communities.

The event is closed to the public, but multiple Kansas City community leaders will be present. FOX4 will have coverage on Wednesday.

The discussions come as Sherman and the Royals plan to build a new ballpark district. The team has settled on two potential site — one in the East Village of downtown Kansas City and one across the river in North Kansas City.

The Royals would like not only a ballpark but an entertainment district surrounding their new stadium. The entertainment district would be completely privately financed, team leaders said, and would not need sales tax funding.

The team plans to announce its stadium location in late September. Sherman said an overview plan with renderings of the proposed ballpark district will also be released soon.

Whichever city secures the ballpark, leaders in that county would then have to approve putting a sales tax — or in Jackson County’s case, a sales tax extension — on the ballot.

Jackson County residents currently pay a 3/8th cent sales tax toward improvements at Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums.