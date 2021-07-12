MLB Draft 2021: Royals select two Kansas City area players; Rockhurst alum also drafted

Fans watch during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected two local players during Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Royals drafted LSU commit and former Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna with the No. 43 overall pick. The team also selected catcher Carter Jensen, a recent Park Hill grad and LSU commit, at No. 78.

Kudrna’s former high school coach Tyler Kincaid said in a tweet that he’s “extremely excited” for Kudrna.

A special moment……

Congrats @BenKudrna



Extremely excited for you!!! https://t.co/nKtTl4WXGX — Tyler Kincaid (@tykin27) July 12, 2021

Scouts describe Kudrna as a big, athletic pitcher with a ‘pretty clean delivery.’ His change up in a polished pitch.

Scouts say Jensen, a lefty, has a ‘simple flowing swing,’ and has ‘outstanding hitting performance in batting practice.’

With the 78th pick, the @Royals select Park Hill (MO) catcher Carter Jensen, No. 82 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/MKUfkpkfLD — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2021

The Chicago Cubs selected Rockhurst High School alum Christian Franklin in the third round with the 123rd pick.

Franklin was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks in left and center back. He finished the 2021 season with a .274 batting average, 13 homers and a team-best 11 stolen bases.

Congratulations to Christian Franklin '18 on being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 4th Round (#123 overall) of the MLB Draft! We look forward to rooting on Christian as he continues to work to make his big leagues dreams a reality! Rock State! pic.twitter.com/eoC73EiUzm — Rockhurst HS Athletics (@GoHawklets) July 12, 2021