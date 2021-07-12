MLB Draft 2021: Royals select two Kansas City area players; Rockhurst alum also drafted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected two local players during Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Royals drafted LSU commit and former Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna with the No. 43 overall pick. The team also selected catcher Carter Jensen, a recent Park Hill grad and LSU commit, at No. 78.
Kudrna’s former high school coach Tyler Kincaid said in a tweet that he’s “extremely excited” for Kudrna.
Scouts describe Kudrna as a big, athletic pitcher with a ‘pretty clean delivery.’ His change up in a polished pitch.
Scouts say Jensen, a lefty, has a ‘simple flowing swing,’ and has ‘outstanding hitting performance in batting practice.’
The Chicago Cubs selected Rockhurst High School alum Christian Franklin in the third round with the 123rd pick.
Franklin was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks in left and center back. He finished the 2021 season with a .274 batting average, 13 homers and a team-best 11 stolen bases.