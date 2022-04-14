KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson broke the league’s color barrier on Friday.

To show its unity, all major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear the same number — Jackie Robinson’s No. 42. For the first time, the number will be displayed on each uniform in Dodger blue, no matter the team’s normal colors.

Fans who attend the Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium may also notice other slight additions to the uniforms.

The caps and jerseys for both the Royals and the Detroit Tigers will feature No. 42 patches. Players will also wear specially designed socks featuring the former Kansas City Monarch and Brooklyn Dodger.

Source: Kansas City Royals

The first 10,000 Royals fans in the stadium for the game Friday will receive a Jackie Robinson sweatshirt.

Tickets are still available for the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

