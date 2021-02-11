Monarchs sign former Royals infielder Christian Colón

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Christian Colon #24 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring in the 12th inning against the New York Mets during Game Five of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on November 1, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Infielder Christian Colón is back in Kansas City after signing with the Kansas City Monarchs.

Colón is remembered for his heroic RBI in game 5 of the 2015 World Series to clinch the championship.

🚨ROSTER ALERT🚨



We have signed former Kansas City Royals World Series hero, infielder Christian Colón, for the 2021 season.



Welcome to the Monarchs, Christian!



Full press release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/yMQSWYV0CS — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) February 11, 2021

He was drafted by the Royals as the fourth overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. After leaving the team, he spent time with the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds organizations.

Colón will be part of the Monarchs inaugural season after announcing earlier this year that the T-Bones would be changing their name, bringing back the Negro Leagues team name.