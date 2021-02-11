Monarchs sign former Royals infielder Christian Colón

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Infielder Christian Colón is back in Kansas City after signing with the Kansas City Monarchs.
Colón is remembered for his heroic RBI in game 5 of the 2015 World Series to clinch the championship.
He was drafted by the Royals as the fourth overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. After leaving the team, he spent time with the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds organizations.
Colón will be part of the Monarchs inaugural season after announcing earlier this year that the T-Bones would be changing their name, bringing back the Negro Leagues team name.