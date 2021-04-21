Mondesi, Merrifield, Perez rank top 10 in their positions in MLB The Show 21

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 18: Catcher Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Whit Merrifield #15 after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 7th inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Royals players rank in the top 10 in their positions in the latest edition of the popular video game MLB The Show 21.

The game launched on April 20 and player ratings update throughout the season depending on their live performances.

At the time of launch, Adalberto Mondesi ranked as the seventh highest shortstop as an 86 overall.

He sits behind Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres who tops the position at a 95 overall. He is also the cover athlete for the standard edition of the game.

Whit Merrifield is the highest ranked Royal and fifth overall among second baseman at 88 overall. His rating ties him with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

D.J. LeMahieu of the New York Yankees leads that position as a 93 overall.

Last but not least, Salvador Perez received a rating of 85 overall to come in at seventh among catchers.

Fans can expect his rating to increase after the hot streak the Venezuelan has been on in the last week.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto reigned as the highest rated catcher with a 92 overall at the time of launch.

MLB The Show 21 is available now! The game has changed. See how Fernando Tatis Jr. plays his way in-game. Loud, proud, and furious. Buy it now: https://t.co/237qaCg09t#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/8XcZGRrS6C — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 20, 2021

MLB The Show 21 is available starting at $59.99 for current gen consoles and up to $99.99 for the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition of the game.