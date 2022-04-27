CHICAGO — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi left Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox with knee discomfort and is out of the lineup on Wednesday.

Mondesi, who has a long history of injuries in the during his tenure in Kansas City, left in the sixth inning after tweaking his knee on an attempted pickoff play.

“It’s sore, but they don’t think [it’s] anything structural,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’ll probably get another look at it in the morning, but we had [the White Sox] team doc come over and take a look, and good news that they didn’t see anything structural.”

After the play, Mondesi walked off the field and was replaced by Edward Olivares as a pinch runner.

“You hope for the best, and something like that happens, you’re just waiting to hear,” Matheny said. “Didn’t look good, but we got as good of news as we could possibly get.”

The Royals remain optimistic, but with Mondesi’s absence on Wednesday, Nicky Lopez will start at shortstop moving Whit Merrifield to second base and Olivares will start at right field.

RHP Zack Greinke will start on the mound as the Royals look to start a win streak.

Due to cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday’s game was moved from a the evening slate to the 1:10 p.m. start time.