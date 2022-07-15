KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans caught a glimpse of the future on Thursday against the Tornto Blue Jays when the club had to leave 10 players behind due to restrictions entering Canada forced a major lineup change.

In corresponding moves, 8 players were called up from the minor leagues to complete the active roster giving players like Nate Eaton a chance to make their major league debut.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of growing up simulating in the backyard everything with your friends,” Eaton said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Eaton has split time in 2022 with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA) and, most recently, with the Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA).

With the Storm Chasers, Eaton batted .329 with and slugging .591.

The 25-year-old stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning and earned a full count. On the 10th pitch of the at-bat, Eaton hit a 416-foot homerun for his first hit of his MLB career.

With his family in the stands, while he rounded the bases, he only heard one voice.

“When I was running around the bases, right as I got to second, the only person I could hear cheering is my mom,” Eaton said. “She was just screaming he head off. She’s enjoying this probably a lot more than I am right now.”

Eaton was drafted by the Royals in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

After the game, Eaton could only thank his family for their support.

“These are the people that have been there my entire life and they sacrificed so much for me to get to this point, because without them, I couldn’t have been here,” Eaton said. “So to make them proud is really awesome.”

Eaton and the Royals continue their four-game series against the Blue Jays on Friday at 6:07 p.m. Games three and four are scheduled in the early afternoon slots on Saturday and Sunday.