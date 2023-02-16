KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals Manager Ned Yost is elected to the Royals Hall of Fame.

Yost earned the honor in his first ballot appearance with 88% support.

Yost was the Royals 16th full-time manager. The Royals hired him in May 2010. He led the team to a 22-9 postseason record.

His 2014 club was the first in Major League history to begin the postseason with eight consecutive victories, winning the Wild Card Game at home over Oakland, followed by sweeps of the Los Angeles Angels (3-0) in the Division Series and the Baltimore Orioles (4-0) in the Championship Series.

In 2015, Yost managed the Royals to their second World Series title, earning Kansas City its second World Series Championship, and the first in 30 years.

Yost holds the Royals record for all-time wins (746) and was the first manager to lead the Royals to consecutive World Series appearances.

He finished his career 32nd all-time in games managed in MLB history, with 2,544, three more than National Baseball Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver. Yost also finished 45th all-time in MLB history with 1,203 managerial wins, according to the Royals.

To be eligible for the Royals Fall of Fame Ballot, Alumni just have played at least three years with the team. They must have a minimum of 1,500 plate appearances, or 300 innings pitched, or managed the equivalent of three seasons.

Yost will be the 27th inductee into the Royals Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted during a Ceremony on Sept. 2, 2023, prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox.