KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A familiar face was back at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame before their matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Yost helped lead the franchise to back-to-back World Series, winning it all in 2015, their first championship since 1980.

His induction brought the return of former Royals to the stadium, including Alex Gordon, Alcides Escobar, Wade Davis and Greg Holland. Their appearances were a delight to Yost.

“It’s a special bond seeing these guys because you know the joy they brought to the city,” Yost said.

Yost retired at the end of the 2019 season. He has the most wins of any Royals manager with 746.

He was the Royals skipper for 10 seasons.

He was honored in a number of ways during the induction ceremony, including etching the #3 on the field with his last name above it, an ode to the jersey number Yost wore as manager of the Royals.

#3 on the Field tonight. pic.twitter.com/8xC3kkaNBy — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 2, 2023

Royals play-by-play commentator Ryan Lefebvre presented Yost with an honorary baby blue jacket, signifying a Royals Hall of Fame inductee.

The Royals also honored him with a video on social media.

Yost capped off his induction by throwing out the first pitch to Salvador Perez.