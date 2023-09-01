The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of a proposed North Kansas City stadium. (Photo via Kansas City Royals)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new ad is taking the push to bring the Kansas City Royals to North Kansas City to a new level.

A new campaign launched this week to entire the Royals to move north of the Missouri River.

“We’re a major league county, and this is our opportunity to get our fair share,” the ad says.

The ad touts the potential benefits for jobs, businesses and fans if the Royals build their new $2 billion ballpark district in North Kansas City.

It also promotes the $1 billion private investment from the Royals ownership group that’s expected to help support the district around the stadium.

“The Royals will spend $1 billion of private money on the project, helping schools, preserving local businesses, building a true neighborhood ballpark with ample parking and tailgate opportunities,” the ad says.

The new ad is sponsored by a group called To NKC LLC. A filing with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office shows the LLC was just created this week. In the filing, it says the LLC’s purpose is to “educate the public about the Royals’ new stadium.”

The site in North Kansas City is one of two the Royals are considering for a new ballpark district.

The other site is located in the East Village of downtown Kansas City near 12th and Cherry streets. The North Kansas City site is located near 18th Avenue and Fayette Street.

Royals leadership are expected to announce where they plan to build the new ballpark district later this month. Team leaders said they’d like to be in their new home at the start of the 2028 season.

Whichever stadium location the Royals choose, the team and county leaders would then put a proposed sales tax on the ballot to support building the stadium.

Last week, the Royals released new renderings for both potential ballparks.

The East Village site is 27 acres and more vertically oriented while the North Kansas City site is 90 acres and more horizontally laid out.

The team also released conceptual videos and economic reports for both the East Village and North Kansas City sites.

Advisors working with the Royals said a new ballpark could create 600 new jobs, but they wouldn’t say which site would have more of an economic impact.