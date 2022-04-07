KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans will fill Kauffman Stadium on Thursday as the Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians.

For those looking to upgrade their Royals gear, some new options will be available at the shops inside the ball park.

All four colors of the latest jersey will be available for purchase with fan favorite names on the back like Salvador Perez and Zack Greinke who is returning to the Royals dugout.

Not only will Bobby Witt Jr. make his highly anticipated debut on the diamond, his jersey will be available in the fan shop for the first time.

“It’s going to be the first time fans have to purchase his jersey and I’m looking for it to be an all-time top seller here,” Brett Salzenstein, retail director, said.

A new Monarchs Legends collection will be on the racks for fans to buy. The collection is a nod to the Negro Leagues and includes newly inducted Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil.

“The Show” is a new shopping location behind the crown vision that will offer all the new merchandise and classic favorites.